Indore: First oxygen plant in hospital in city's western area inaugurated

Indore

A much-needed oxygen plant has been installed in a private hospital located at Dhar Road on Sunday. The hospital administration claimed that it is the first oxygen plant in any hospital located in western part of the city.

Inauguration of the plant was done by MLA Malini Gaud, BJP leader Madhu Verma, and Dr Nishant Khare.

According to hospital director Ashwini Verma, there are about 35 hospitals and nursing homes in western area of the city.

“Our hospital has become the first hospital in the area which has become self-reliant on oxygen requirement. The oxygen plant has the capacity of providing 75 oxygen cylinders in a day which is more than enough of our requirements,” he said.

Hospital requires about 50 oxygen cylinders every day but the number had increased to over 100 cylinders during the second wave of Covid-19.

City hospitals had faced scarcity of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 after which administration ordered all hospitals over 40 beds to set up their own oxygen plant.