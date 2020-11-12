Indore: Estranged woman sends obscene pics to hubby, held

Indore: The State Cyber Cell on Thursday arrested a woman for sending obscene pictures of a lady to her husband saying that the pictures are those of his sister and she could make them viral. A divorce case of the woman and her husband is under trial in the family court and she was blackmailing her husband for the compromise in the case.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that a woman from Mhow had lodged a complaint on September 9, 2020 in this regard. She said that her brother is an army man and someone is sending obscene photos on her brother’s WhatsApp from unidentified numbers. The sender was blackmailing him by saying that the pictures are of his sister (complainant) and she would make them viral.

After the complaint, the cyber cell registered a case under section 67, 67 (A) of IT Act and 201 of the IPC against the unidentified sender and started an investigation. The team of inspector Ambarish Mishra, head constable Rampal and lady constable Vinita Tripathi was instructed to trace the accused.

During the investigation, the team received inputs that the sender was a woman in Jabalpur. When she was detained for the questioning, she confessed her crime and told the officials that the person to whom she was sending the obscene pictures was her husband. She told her estranged husband that the pictures were that of his sister-in-law and was threatening to make the pictures viral and defame the family so that he went for a compromise in their divorce case.

SP Singh said that in 2019, the accused woman had lodged a complaint against complainant’s brother with cyber cell in Jabalpur.