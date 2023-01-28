Indore: EPFO plaints to be resolved on fast mode

The office-bearers of AIMP presented a memento to the EPFO commissioner region-II Mukesh Singh Rawat | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All complaints of employees of the private sector related to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be resolved in a fast mode. With an aim to resolve the complaints and help the employees, EPFO is organising camps at industrial areas in coordination with the industries organisations.

Mukesh Singh Rawat, Commissioner EPFO region-II said this while addressing an EPFO's complaints redressal camp here at the office of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) on Friday. Tarun Vyas, AIMP secretary said the camp was organised in coordination with AIMP under EPFO’s initiative ‘Nidhi Aapke Assocation’. While employees of 21 industries attended the camp, 15 were resolved on-the-spot.

Vyas said before the end of the camp, EPFO regional commissioner-II Rawat interacted with the camp participants and industrialists. He assured employees that problems related to provident funds will be solved on a fat mode. He als asked industrialists to discuss with him if they had any issues. Disputes related to EPF employees’ pensioners, PF disputes etc. were settled. Apart from this, additional PF balance information, closed account issues were also dealt with. The dispute between the employer and the employee and the problems faced by the employers under the EPF scheme were also redressed. The department level complaints would be rectified in future.

Mahendra Jain from ITL industries requested the Commissioner to provide PF benefits to the widow of the former employee of his unit, on which Rawat assured. Senior vice-president of AIMP, Prakash Jain, vice-president, Dilip Dev, honorary secretary, Tarun Vyas, several industrialists, including treasurer Anil Paliwal, Manish Chowdhary, VS Gaur, Mahendra Jain, enforcement officer of EPFO Priyesh Jain and their team were addressed.

