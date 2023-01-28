Indore: Boring machine seized for  digging without permission

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Vijay Nagar police and IMC stopped some people from digging a borewell illegally in the area, police said on Thursday. The boring machine was seized, two persons were detained, and further investigation is being done by the police.

Vijay Nagar police station incharge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said IMC officer Brijesh Ujjaini informed the police that a borewell is being dug in scheme number 74. After receiving the information, the police and IMC team reached the place and stopped the digging of the borewell.

The responsible persons could not show any document pertaining to the permission for digging the borewell. It is noteworthy that digging borewells is not allowed without written permission of the local administration.

