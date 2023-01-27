Indore: Free Press ‘On The Spot Painting Competition’ on Sunday!

Get, set and go.. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s favourite time of the year for school students as Free Press in association with DHL Infrabulls and Indian Oil invite them to ‘On The Spot Painting Competition’ on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 9:30 am to Free Press campus: 3/54, Press Complex, AB road.

The open and free competition gives an unbiased platform to all the students.

The competition will be organised for students of Classes I to XII. It will be held in three categories:

• Group A for Senior KG to Class III

• Group B for Classes IV to VII

• Group C for Classes VIII to XII students

For Group A, students will be given a printed picture, which they must colour. Their abilities, imaginations and creative colouring will be analysed.

For Group B and Group C, three topics will be given. Participants must choose one topic and create a drawing/painting on the same theme. It is suggested to use your imagination and create something new.

Students must reach the campus on time and be ready with their colours and pencils to paint their imaginations. Drawing sheets will be provided by Free Press.

Read Also IIM Indore Student Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan Receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)