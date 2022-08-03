e-Paper Get App

Indore: EPFO action against school in Dewas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 02:29 AM IST
Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has attached a school in Dewas for failing to pay over Rs 4 lakhs as PF contribution.

According to official information from the office of EPFO regional commissioner, the amount of Rs 4,25,983 was outstanding against Holy Higher Secondary School, 4 Laxmi Bai Marg, Nahar Gate, Dewas. They took action under the Employees' Provident Fund and Procedure Provisions Act, 1952. The school operator was asked to deposit the outstanding amount, pending for the last two years.

On the instructions of the recovery officer in the office of Regional Provident Fund commissioner Mohammad Shoaib Sheikh, a recovery team, under the leadership of the enforcement officer, attached the school under the procedure specified in the recovery manual. The order was declared and pasted on the wall of the school.

Sheikh informed that such actions against defaulters would continue. EPFO can auction property and seize bank accounts of defaulting institutes.

article-image
