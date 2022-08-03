Indore: Five-day management development prog at School of Economics campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The School of Economics, Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya along with the MSME Development and Facilitation Office, GOI, Ministry of MSME, is organising a five-day programme on management development from August 2 to 6. The management development program is been conducted on the School of Economics campus.

Around 30 registered exporters, entrepreneurs and start ups are attending the management development programme. Prominent personalities are going to attend the programme from different parts of the state namely Indore, Sagar, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Satna, among others.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said MSME sector can further enhance nation’s pride. Head of the department Kanhaiya Ahuja highlighted the role of industry-academia interactions. Pramod Dafaria, president, Association of Industries, said that the growth of MSME is the key for economic development.

RK Meena, zonal head, UCO Bank highlighted the role of banks in the growth of MSME sector. GK Mishra, the chief guest, raised the issue of financial resources in his address.