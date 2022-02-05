Indore: ‘Entrepreneurship is a source of innovation’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Entrepreneurship is a source of innovation. Creativity means to come up with new ideas, concepts, processes and products. When women are at the forefront of entrepreneurship, innovation is enhanced, productivity surges, creativity expands and the economy ultimately grows,” said expert women entrepreneurs at an event organised for women entrepreneurs by the Indore Management Association (IMA). A Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs was also held.

The common expression of the speakers was that a female entrepreneur is a woman who takes on the risks and responsibilities of being an entrepreneur. Women contribute to entrepreneurship in many ways including, but not limited to, founding new businesses, developing innovative technologies, improving customer service practices, providing access to new markets, and so forth.

As a Happiness Coach, Aastha Tatia said that Happy Leaders create Happy Organisations. As one of the participants, she shared that she aimed at maintaining a balance between ecology and the economy. People have come up with handling our products with ancient wisdom and care, which, in turn, helped us bring the lost taste and nutrition back to the plate. She discussed a business model which is divided into three parts: education, retail and catering.

Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs

The IMA Women’s Forum organised a virtual ‘Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs’. The competition provides a common platform to innovate, analyse, discuss and deliberate on business ideas on a common platform of the IMA. This competition provides a good platform and throws the limelight on potential leaders. Chani Trivedi, EC member, IMA, Sarita Mundra and Preeti Khandelwal moderated the event. The programme was very well received. Entrepreneurs, business leaders and academics also joined in the programme.

Ritu Kukreja winner of IMA Business Idea Competition

Ritu Kukreja, founder, ilearn-n-grow, is the winner of the IMA Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs Rishabha Arondekar, director, Sat’s Finserve Pvt. Ltd (financial distributor) received the IMA Outstanding Performance Award Vedika Goyal, founder-CEO, Scent Bar (HM Enterprises) also received the IMA Outstanding Performance Award

15 women entrepreneurs presented business ideas

Aastha Tatia, founder and Happiness Coach and Amrita Pawar, founder, Jeevurja, Indore Dipiya Jain, self-employed, freelancer, Indore Meghana Shukla, founder, All About Millets, Indore Monnica Kansal, proprietor, MK Enterprises, Indore Moomal Sisodia, co-founder, Wishskills Academy, Indore Neha Mujawdiya, founder-CEO, Tutor Cabin Pvt. Ltd, Indore Rishabha Arondekar, director, Sat’s Finserve Pvt. Ltd (Financial Distributer), Indore Ritika Reddy, senior associate (Trademark and Copyright), Accures Legal, Indore Ritu Kukreja, founder, ilearn-n-grow, Indore Saniya Jeswani, CEO, Perkant Tech. Pvt. Ltd, Indore Seema Parkhe, director, Phinix International, Mumbai Shilpy Singh, DGM (head, project management and technology transfer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Pithampur Swapna Nair, proprietor, Southern Delight, Indore Vinika Chandwani, director and CEO, Vinrak Food Tech. Pvt. Ltd, Indore Vedika Goyal, founder-CEO, Scent Bar (HM Enterprises), Indore

