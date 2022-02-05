Indore: ‘Entrepreneurship is a source of innovation’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Entrepreneurship is a source of innovation. Creativity means to come up with new ideas, concepts, processes and products. When women are at the forefront of entrepreneurship, innovation is enhanced, productivity surges, creativity expands and the economy ultimately grows,” said expert women entrepreneurs at an event organised for women entrepreneurs by the Indore Management Association (IMA). A Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs was also held.
The common expression of the speakers was that a female entrepreneur is a woman who takes on the risks and responsibilities of being an entrepreneur. Women contribute to entrepreneurship in many ways including, but not limited to, founding new businesses, developing innovative technologies, improving customer service practices, providing access to new markets, and so forth.
As a Happiness Coach, Aastha Tatia said that Happy Leaders create Happy Organisations. As one of the participants, she shared that she aimed at maintaining a balance between ecology and the economy. People have come up with handling our products with ancient wisdom and care, which, in turn, helped us bring the lost taste and nutrition back to the plate. She discussed a business model which is divided into three parts: education, retail and catering.
Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs
The IMA Women’s Forum organised a virtual ‘Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs’. The competition provides a common platform to innovate, analyse, discuss and deliberate on business ideas on a common platform of the IMA. This competition provides a good platform and throws the limelight on potential leaders. Chani Trivedi, EC member, IMA, Sarita Mundra and Preeti Khandelwal moderated the event. The programme was very well received. Entrepreneurs, business leaders and academics also joined in the programme.
Ritu Kukreja winner of IMA Business Idea Competition
Ritu Kukreja, founder, ilearn-n-grow, is the winner of the IMA Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs
Rishabha Arondekar, director, Sat’s Finserve Pvt. Ltd (financial distributor) received the IMA Outstanding Performance Award
Vedika Goyal, founder-CEO, Scent Bar (HM Enterprises) also received the IMA Outstanding Performance Award
15 women entrepreneurs presented business ideas
Aastha Tatia, founder and Happiness Coach and Amrita Pawar, founder, Jeevurja, Indore
Dipiya Jain, self-employed, freelancer, Indore
Meghana Shukla, founder, All About Millets, Indore
Monnica Kansal, proprietor, MK Enterprises, Indore
Moomal Sisodia, co-founder, Wishskills Academy, Indore
Neha Mujawdiya, founder-CEO, Tutor Cabin Pvt. Ltd, Indore
Rishabha Arondekar, director, Sat’s Finserve Pvt. Ltd (Financial Distributer), Indore
Ritika Reddy, senior associate (Trademark and Copyright), Accures Legal, Indore
Ritu Kukreja, founder, ilearn-n-grow, Indore
Saniya Jeswani, CEO, Perkant Tech. Pvt. Ltd, Indore
Seema Parkhe, director, Phinix International, Mumbai
Shilpy Singh, DGM (head, project management and technology transfer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Pithampur
Swapna Nair, proprietor, Southern Delight, Indore
Vinika Chandwani, director and CEO, Vinrak Food Tech. Pvt. Ltd, Indore
Vedika Goyal, founder-CEO, Scent Bar (HM Enterprises), Indore
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)