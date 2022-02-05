e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Indore: ‘Entrepreneurship is a source of innovation’

Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs held.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Entrepreneurship is a source of innovation. Creativity means to come up with new ideas, concepts, processes and products. When women are at the forefront of entrepreneurship, innovation is enhanced, productivity surges, creativity expands and the economy ultimately grows,” said expert women entrepreneurs at an event organised for women entrepreneurs by the Indore Management Association (IMA). A Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs was also held.

The common expression of the speakers was that a female entrepreneur is a woman who takes on the risks and responsibilities of being an entrepreneur. Women contribute to entrepreneurship in many ways including, but not limited to, founding new businesses, developing innovative technologies, improving customer service practices, providing access to new markets, and so forth.

As a Happiness Coach, Aastha Tatia said that Happy Leaders create Happy Organisations. As one of the participants, she shared that she aimed at maintaining a balance between ecology and the economy. People have come up with handling our products with ancient wisdom and care, which, in turn, helped us bring the lost taste and nutrition back to the plate. She discussed a business model which is divided into three parts: education, retail and catering.

Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs

The IMA Women’s Forum organised a virtual ‘Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs’. The competition provides a common platform to innovate, analyse, discuss and deliberate on business ideas on a common platform of the IMA. This competition provides a good platform and throws the limelight on potential leaders. Chani Trivedi, EC member, IMA, Sarita Mundra and Preeti Khandelwal moderated the event. The programme was very well received. Entrepreneurs, business leaders and academics also joined in the programme.

Ritu Kukreja winner of IMA Business Idea Competition

  1. Ritu Kukreja, founder, ilearn-n-grow, is the winner of the IMA Business Idea Competition for Women Entrepreneurs

  2. Rishabha Arondekar, director, Sat’s Finserve Pvt. Ltd (financial distributor) received the IMA Outstanding Performance Award

  3. Vedika Goyal, founder-CEO, Scent Bar (HM Enterprises) also received the IMA Outstanding Performance Award

15 women entrepreneurs presented business ideas

  1. Aastha Tatia, founder and Happiness Coach and Amrita Pawar, founder, Jeevurja, Indore

  2. Dipiya Jain, self-employed, freelancer, Indore

  3. Meghana Shukla, founder, All About Millets, Indore

  4. Monnica Kansal, proprietor, MK Enterprises, Indore

  5. Moomal Sisodia, co-founder, Wishskills Academy, Indore

  6. Neha Mujawdiya, founder-CEO, Tutor Cabin Pvt. Ltd, Indore

  7. Rishabha Arondekar, director, Sat’s Finserve Pvt. Ltd (Financial Distributer), Indore

  8. Ritika Reddy, senior associate (Trademark and Copyright), Accures Legal, Indore

  9. Ritu Kukreja, founder, ilearn-n-grow, Indore

  10. Saniya Jeswani, CEO, Perkant Tech. Pvt. Ltd, Indore

  11. Seema Parkhe, director, Phinix International, Mumbai

  12. Shilpy Singh, DGM (head, project management and technology transfer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Pithampur

  13. Swapna Nair, proprietor, Southern Delight, Indore

  14. Vinika Chandwani, director and CEO, Vinrak Food Tech. Pvt. Ltd, Indore

  15. Vedika Goyal, founder-CEO, Scent Bar (HM Enterprises), Indore

