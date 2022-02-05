Indore: IPS Rajesh Hingankar takes charge as additional commissioner of police (Crime)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IPS Rajesh Hingankar took charge on Saturday as additional commissioner of police (Crime and Headquarters). He said that, apart from organised crimes, the city must be freed from crimes against women and work would be done on a priority basis for this.

Addressing the media, Hingankar said that, to target organized crime, the intelligence system would be strengthened so that information about the criminals is received by the police at the right time so that they can take immediate action on such information.

Apart from this, work will be done to provide security to women by identifying more than 100 places, such as coaching classes, women’s workplaces and so on in the city, which will increase women’s trust in the police force.

Hingankar said that the traffic system in Indore had improved compared to earlier. Suggestions will also be taken from the people to further improve the traffic situation of the city.

Problems of police personnel

Hingankar further said that the problems of the hardworking police personnel in the city would also be resolved immediately

Along with this, their personal and family problems will be resolved properly. ‘We’ll take care of their timely promotion, medical facilities, salaries and so forth

