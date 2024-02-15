Indore: 'Ensure Smooth Supply Of Drinking Water In Summer'

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani has directed the Public Health Engineering and District Panchayat officials to identify villages and settlements having drinking water problems. Accordingly, an action plan will be prepared to ensure smooth supply of drinking water in the summer season.

MP Lalwani gave the direction during the monthly meeting of District Panchayat held here on Wednesday at the District Panchayat office. The MP reviewed the works of the Electricity Distribution Company, Labor Department, Social Justice Department, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Soil Conservation Department and Water Resources Department. District Panchayat president Reena Satish Malviya, District Panchayat vice president Bharat Singh Patel, MP representative Mohan Singh Kachhawa and elected members of the District Panchayat were present in the meeting. Superintending engineer of Rural Electricity Board Sudhir Acharya was directed to ensure that the Vigilance Department takes continuous action to resolve cases of electricity theft as per rules.

Deputy director agriculture was directed to make appropriate proposals for the procurement centre for the upcoming wheat procurement season so that farmers can get convenience in selling wheat. In the discussion related to the Electricity Department, vice president Bharat Singh Patel said that under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) scheme, it is necessary to take up the work of new grid in Depalpur area also.

District Panchayat president Malviya directed that the villagers report the problem of dangling power line wires in rural areas due to which there is a possibility of fire in the summers. CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain instructed the superintending engineer to get the power lines in rural areas tested and ensure the arrangement of separators for hanging wires within 15 days.