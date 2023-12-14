Indore: Ensure Power Consumers Receive Error-free Bills, Says Tomar

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that all the officers should make maximum efforts for timely readings of meters, uninterrupted supply and error-free electricity bills which will result in increase in consumer satisfaction.

“Consumer satisfaction is the top priority of the Energy Department. So, we all should make every possible effort in this direction,” he said at a meeting of various department heads on Wednesday.

He said that where more tripping has been reported, a special maintenance drive should be run. “There should be a visible reduction in tripping cases,” he added.

He also said that there should also be continued positive changes towards billing efficiency and per unit cash revenue collection.

Tomar also saw the report of the maintenance work and local repairing unit of transformer and issued directions to the officers concerned. He took detailed information about the project, operation, works, call centre, maintenance, store, vigilance, IT, commerce and finance branch etc.

Directors Puneet Dubey and SachinTalewar, chief engineers SL Karwadia, SR Bamanke, RK Arya, SR Semil and BL Chauhan and chief finance officer Narendra Biwalkar also expressed their views in the meeting.