 Indore: Ensure Charging Of Stamp And Registration Fee On Documents' 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Ilayaraja T has directed that the provisions related to charging of stamp duty and registration fee should be followed. The charging of stamp and registration fees should be ensured on the documents presented in public offices.

The collector has issued a letter to all heads of government and semi-government offices in the district saying that the income from stamp and registration fee is an important source of revenue for the state. It is necessary to charge stamp and registration fee on the documents presented in government and semi-government public offices as per the rules.

