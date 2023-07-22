Madhya Pradesh: Flying Academy To Introduce Double-Engine Plane From July 25

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Khajuraho is going to become a pilot training centre which students from foreign may also join.

At present, Indian Flying Academy (SFS Private Limited), Delhi unit, is imparting training through two single-engine aircraft.

Now the academy is planning to introduce double-engine aircraft from July 25.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma inaugurate the event.

After the pilot training academy was set up, Khajuraho has become one of the five important airports in the country.

Chief operations officer of Indian Flying Academy Captain Sunil Kumar Singh said a double-engine aircraft had reached Khajuraho from Malaysia.

Another double-engine aircraft will reach Khajuraho after a week, he said.

According to reports, the student pilots will be given 200-hour flying training in eight and 12 months.

The training consists of 100-hour flying, 50-hour cross- country flying (from one airport to another, night flying and others).

A student has to pass the written examinations in April, July and October.

After completing the training and passing the written examination, they have to take part in an aviation training summit to be organized by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGA), so that a student may get a licence which is given for five years.

The Central Government made the announcement about the project on June 3, 2021.