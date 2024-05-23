Indore: Enquiry Instituted Over Delay In PM Awaas Yojana Houses | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh held a meeting of officials of various urban bodies of the division on Wednesday. He expressed deep displeasure over the extreme slow construction work of houses being built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana in Pithampur.

He instructed to institute a departmental enquiry (DE) of the slow pace of work against concerned engineers, CMO and consultant. The work began in the year 2017-18 and has not been completed yet. Divisional Commissioner Singh also expressed concern over the decreasing greenery in urban areas and asked officials to ensure mandatory provision of planting trees and increasing greenery in works like road construction. In the meeting, Joint Director Urban Body SK Sinha, Project Officer, Urban Development Agency Praveen Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Collector of Jhabua Akshay Singh Markam and Chief Municipal Officers of all other urban bodies of the division were present.

It was informed in the meeting that 56k houses have been built in the division under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. The Divisional Commissioner expressed displeasure over the work that began in Pithampur from the year 2017-18 but not yet been completed. He also directed to institute a departmental enquiry against the then officials for starting the work of twelve towers simultaneously in Pithampur and leaving the construction work incomplete. He said that the construction work should be completed quickly by taking one tower sequentially, because there is a large working class in Pithampur and this will prove to be a suitable option of housing for them.

Divisional Commissioner Singh described the ponds of Mandu as historical and instructed the CMO to conserve ponds here. Clean all channels of water coming into the pond by running a campaign so that water can flow there. He said that it has also been seen that water is taken from these ponds for farming also due to which the ponds dry up. He said that a proposal should be made to form groups of farmers taking water from these ponds and connect them with employment oriented activities like fish farming or boating in the same pond.