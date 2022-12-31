Indore: Enough gap between practical dates and JEE exam, say CBSE schools

Representational image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There will be NO need for any re-scheduling of JEE Main 2023 examination. Quoting this, CBSE schools and JEE mentors asked students to calm down and focus on studies rather than worrying about scheduling of examinations.

Students attempting Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 boards and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 have been panicking about the possible clash between practical examination and JEE first attempt.

As announced CBSE 12 board exam will be held on February 15, 2023 and the practical exam for the same will be held from January 2. On the other hand, JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

The exam city slip for the same will be issued in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the third week of January.

With enough time for practical examinations to be conducted before JEE attempt, schools in Indore have assured their support for students and urged them to focus on studies.

Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools chairperson Kanchan Tare said, “Schools are here for supporting students, as we want students to be successful and fulfil their dreams.”

She added that as their aim is to support students, they would schedule practical examinations as early as possible. “As we would conduct practical examinations well in-time, students in Indore can prepare and give their best in the first attempt for JEE Main,” Tare said.

There is a petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of JEE Main 2023 January session as Class 12 pre-board exams of several boards are scheduled next month. The plea also challenged the 75% criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023.

Though NTA removed the JEE Main 75% criteria last year, it was a one-time measure due to academic loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is very little chance that examination will be postponed and citing that, JEE mentor Harpreet Singh said, “Students need to focus on studying and preparing, because that’s what matters the most.” He suggested students to fill the forms and attempting mock tests.



Important dates for JEE Main 2023

Last date of Online Submission of Application Form: 12 January 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: 12 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of the January 2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: Third week of the January 2023

Date of Examination: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Centre, Date, and Shift: Will be indicated on Admit Card