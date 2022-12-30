Indore Commodities Buzz of December 30: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of December 30: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 08:05 PM IST
Date – December 30, 2022, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5050 - Rs 5075

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7400

Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7600

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6200 – Rs 6800

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5600

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 53840 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 74500 (per kg)

