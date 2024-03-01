Indore: Endless Construction Work! Health Commissioner Gives New Date To Start District Hospital But Only Half Of It’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after failing to get the new building of the District Hospital constructed in four years, the state health officials have announced yet another date for starting the facility. Putting up a brave face, commissioner health Sudam Khade announced that the facility would be started in two months but only half of it.

He inspected the construction work of the hospital on Thursday along with additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleiman and asked the contractor to get the construction work done on the ground first floors of the five-floor building in two months.

“We have asked the contractor to get the construction work completed in two months and asked the officials to start two floors i.e. ground and first floor,” Khade said. He added that there were some design issues due to which the work got delayed but they have resolved all the issues now.

“We have integrated all the facilities and enhanced the plan for getting the 300-bed hospital constructed and a new tender has recently been floated,” he said. At present, only the gynaecology and obstetrics departments have become operational on the ground floor of the under-construction building.

With the new building, the facility of MRI and CT scan will also be installed as the machine has already been sanctioned. The construction of the building has been underway for the last four years from February 2019. The old building of the hospital was dismantled in 2018.

Officials leave for Bhopal, FSOs keep waiting During the inspection visit of various facilities in Indore, ACS and commissioner health had decided to visit the newly constructed food testing laboratory due to which the food safety officers reached the lab and waited for the officials for hours. However, the officials left for Bhopal and the FSOs were kept waiting till evening.