Indore: Employment fair at Pologround today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employment fair is being organised in the district by the District Employment Office at Pologround on Thursday.

Unemployed youth can get employment in various reputed companies through this job fair. The employment fair is being organised on Thursday from 10.30 am to 3 pm at District Employment Office Complex, Pologround.

Deputy director Employment PS Mandloi informed that many reputed private sector companies like Patel Motors, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Arena Maruti, Instaconnect, Rooprang Stores, SIS Security, and Alert SGS are participating in the job fair. More than 500 youths would be recruited for different posts by companies like Security, Swiggy, SBI Payment etc. The companies will recruit sales executives, technicians, telecallers, team leaders, accountants, security guards etc. The representatives of the companies will initially select the applicants after interviewing them.

Applicants between 18 and 45 years who have passed in any subject from 8th to Post Graduate and MBA and applicants with technical qualifications can participate in the employment fair for the above posts. Applicants attending the job fair must bring copies of bio-data and certificates of all their educational qualifications and photocopies of other documents like Aadhaar cards.