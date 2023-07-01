Indore: Election To ICMAI’s Regional And Central Council Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The election of the regional and central council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is going to be held on Saturday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Daly College.
Ravindra Dubey, media in-charge of Indore-Dewas Chapter, informed that the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (erstwhile Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India) was first established in 1944 with the objective of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of cost accountancy.
