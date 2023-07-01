 Indore: Election To ICMAI’s Regional And Central Council Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Election To ICMAI’s Regional And Central Council Today

Indore: Election To ICMAI’s Regional And Central Council Today

The election of the regional and central council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is going to be held on Saturday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Daly College.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The election of the regional and central council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is going to be held on Saturday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Daly College.

Ravindra Dubey, media in-charge of Indore-Dewas Chapter, informed that the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (erstwhile Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India) was first established in 1944 with the objective of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of cost accountancy.

Read Also
Indore: Samarth Sadguru Shri Gajanan Maharaj Sevashram Prepares For Guru Purnima
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: DAVV Refuses To Reschedule B.Com Exam After Bohra Community Appeal

Indore: DAVV Refuses To Reschedule B.Com Exam After Bohra Community Appeal

Indore: JEE First-Round Seat Allotments Released

Indore: JEE First-Round Seat Allotments Released

THE SUICIDE STORY From Students' POV: Lack Of Family Support Pushing Girls Towards Suicide

THE SUICIDE STORY From Students' POV: Lack Of Family Support Pushing Girls Towards Suicide

Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Indore: Woman, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Supplying Drugs

Indore: Woman, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Supplying Drugs