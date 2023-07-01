Indore: Samarth Sadguru Shri Gajanan Maharaj Sevashram Prepares For Guru Purnima

Samarth Sadguru Shri Gajanan Maharaj Sevashram Prepares For Guru Purnima | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Samarth Sadguru Shri Gajanan Maharaj Sevashram will be celebrating Guru Purnima on July 3 on its premises at Paliwal Nagar. Preparations for grand celebrations are already being done by the temple authorities where it is all set to host various programmes.

The festival will begin with the Kakad Aarti and Prabhat Pheri at 6:30 am. From 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, devotees can participate in rituals and ceremonies, including the Mahapuja Padhpooja, Suchch Abhishek, and offering of 56 Bhog, followed by Mahaarti.

A grand feast called Mahaprasadi (Bhandara) will be served from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, allowing devotees to enjoy the sacred food prepared with utmost devotion. At 3:00 pm, the Swarali Sur group from Rajendra Nagar and Shri Gajanan family will present soul-stirring bhajans, uniting the attendees through music and devotion.

A procession within the temple premises will take place from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, where devotees can join and experience the divine presence of Shriji, fostering a stronger spiritual connection. The day will conclude with a grand Maha Aarti and Bhajan session at 7:30 pm.