Indore: Elderly Man Throws Garland Of Shoes At Judge After Decision Goes Against Him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was witnessed in the district court when a man reportedly threw a garland of footwear at the judge after a decision regarding an encroachment case did not go in his favour on Tuesday afternoon. However, the garland of shoes fell on the table before the judge. After this incident, the advocates there caught the man and thrashed him before handing him to the police. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and his son was also arrested by the police.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that the incident took place in the courtroom between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. 70-year-old Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Kohinoor Colony in Azad Nagar area of the city along with his son Rais were presented before the court following their encroachment case of 2012. During court proceedings, the judge didnít find the encroachment at the land and his application was cancelled by the judge.

After that, Mohammad Saleem, who had reached the court with a garland of shoes, threw it at the judge but the garland fell on the desk. After the incident, advocates and other people present there caught the accused and was badly thrashed by them. Then, the police reached there and took him into custody and handed him over to MG Road police station personnel.

A case under section 353, 331, 504, 34 of the IPC has been registered against him and his son Rais. Sisodiya further said that Rais is a co-accused as he knew that his father reached the court with a garland of shoes and he also supported him so he was also arrested by the police. It is said that Saleem was thrashed and his clothes were also removed by the crowd. Later, MG Road police station staff arranged clothes from his place. The accused are being questioned further.