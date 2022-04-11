Indore: Egyptian delegation exploring possibility of wheat import from state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An official delegation from Egypt, who reached Indore on Monday, is exploring the possibility of wheat import from Madhya Pradesh.

Collector Indore Manish Singh informed that a meeting was held with the officials for the same at Hotel Marriott in the city. Singh informed about the facilities being provided by the state government to the exporters along with the characteristics of the famous wheat of Malwa in the meeting.

Mandi Administrator, Additional Collector Rajesh Rathore and Agriculture Department officials were present on the occasion. A large number of exporters and representatives from Egypt participated in the meeting.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine account for 30 percent of the total wheat exports in the world. As far as India is concerned, it has huge reserves of wheat and it is also an exporter. Recently, India has reported that Egypt, Israel, Oman, Nigeria and South Africa have approached it to ensure the supply of wheat due to the Russia-Ukraine war as it could lead to a food crisis in the world.

India is the second largest producer of wheat in the world. India has set a target of exporting 10 million tonnes of wheat in the financial year 2022-23. So far this year, India has exported 66 lakh tonnes of wheat, which is three times more than in 2020-21.

