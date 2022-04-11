Indore: Tepid response to vax of 12-14 year-olds continues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even with the cases of new variants of Covid-19 being reported in our country which increased the fear of the spread of the fourth wave of Covid-19, the health department is not getting the expected response for the vaccination of kids 12-14 years.

Moreover, the precaution dose of people above 18 years of age didn’t get a response at all as there was no taker of the ‘paid’ dose of the vaccine.

The department has been targeting vaccination of about 1.15 lakh kids of the age group and as many as 63,174 kids got inoculated since the drive started i.e. on March 23.

However, the pace of vaccination is not as per the expectations of the health officials who were targeting to vaccinate over 40,000 kids on the first day.

“Many schools have opened for the new session and we believe that the pace of vaccination of kids would increase as students can easily get inoculated while attending the schools,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they have reviewed the list of centres and increased some centres as the school education department officials see potential in them to get more students immunized.

“We appeal to the people to get their kids vaccinated at the earliest. It would be better if kids got both doses of vaccination by May. Taking the first dose now will make kids fully protected as they could take both doses before May,” Dr Gupta added.

Only 38 doses were administered on Sunday

As many as 38 doses of vaccine could be administered throughout the day on Sunday which includes 20 precaution doses administered in Bhandari Hospital. Health department officials are expecting a rise in the number of people taking precaution doses from Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:02 AM IST