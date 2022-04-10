Indore: Nearly 50% of candidates take NDA, NA 1 exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 50 per cent of candidates took National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA and NA 1) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at 37 centres in the city.

The exam was conducted in three shifts.

Nodal officer for the exam, joint commissioner Sapna Solanki said that around 14,000 candidates had registered for the exam but only 7000 of them appeared for it at centres in the city.

She stated that the exam was conducted smoothly and no unfair means (UFM) case was reported from any of the centres.

Three observers had come from Delhi, who visited different centres to see if the exam was conducted fairly and without any hassle.

The SDMs also carried out inspections at centres located in their respective areas.

Solanki stated that the exam was conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The reporting time was an hour become the commencement of the exam. Except for transparent water bottles and pen-pencil, candidates were not allowed to take anything inside the examination hall. Candidates were frisked thoroughly before allowing entry into the exam hall.

A number of female candidates had also turned up to write the exam.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:39 PM IST