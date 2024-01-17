Indore: Editor Arrested For Stealing Laptops During School Annual Function

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An editor of a newspaper was arrested with two stolen laptops on Wednesday. He had allegedly stolen the laptops during an annual function of a school in Ravindra Natya Grah a few days ago and was seen in the CCTV installed near the spot. Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said that Bhushan Ganatra, a resident of Snehlataganj area had lodged a complaint with Tukoganj police station staff that he had gone to attend annual function of his wife’s school in Ravindra Natya Grah on January 6. At that time Ganatra had given his two laptops to his acquaintance. After using the laptops, his acquaintance kept the bag containing both the laptops on a table there and he went to the washroom.

Around 9.30 pm, Ganatra asked his acquaintance for his laptops who replied that he had kept them on the table from where the laptops went missing. Ganatra, his wife and acquaintance searched the laptops during the function but could not find the laptops.

Later, Ganatra along with his wife reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police checked the CCTVs and found a suspect taking the laptops. The police managed to identify him and arrested him. The accused was identified as Neeraj Barodiya, a resident of Chhatripura area of the city. First he tried to mislead the police but later confessed to stealing the laptops. Both the laptops worth Rs 1.45 lakh were recovered from his place. The accused is being questioned for other such crimes.