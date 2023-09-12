Indore Crime: E-rickshaw Driver, Accomplices Stab Two College Students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An e-rickshaw driver along with two accomplices stabbed two college students at Janjeerwala Square on Sunday night.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said e-rickshaw driver Deepak Garnade and his two accomplices Dhruv and Kunal, all residents of Rajmohalla, stabbed Adarsh and Nikunj, injuring them badly.

Yadav said the incident took place at around 9:30 pm when the two victims were on foot, going somewhere. When they reached KM Tower, near Janjeerwala Square, Deepak hit them with his e-rickshaw from the rear following which they argued.

Soon Deepak’s accomplices Dhruv and Kunal also reached there and started manhandling the students and then stabbed them.

With the help of CCTV camera footage, police identified the accused and arrested all three.

Cricket betting racket busted -Two arrested

FP Photo

A joint crime branch and Rajendra Nagar police station team busted a cricket betting racket being operated from a house in Rajendra Nagar area, arrested two persons and seized gambling chits worth crores of rupees.

Police said the crime branch received a tip-off that betting on cricket matches being played in Asia Cup was taking place from a house in Shiv Sagar Colony. They raided the house and caught Rohit Mittal and Sunil Tiwari while they were operating the racket.

Police recovered 1 laptop, 1 pendrive, 7 mobiles, 1 tablet, 2 registers containing accounts worth crores from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is on.