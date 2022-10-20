Indore: E-Beam sterilisation tech to be introduced globally

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has designed an electron beam technology to sterilise medical devices in an efficient way without harming nature and leave no side-effects on the human body. RRCAT’s unique e-beam sterilisation technique ensures a cost-effective, scalable and efficient platform for processing medical devices and pharmaceuticals in India. With this technology, medical devices can be sterilised in their final packing by using the penetrating power of high-energy electrons.

RRCAT signed an MoU with med-tech company BD—Becton Dickinson India—under the ‘Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Thursday for sterilisation of one of its medical devices, Venflon Pro, by electron beam. Dr SV Nakhe, director, RRCAT said, “RRCAT started working on the development of an industrial linear accelerator in 2012 and commissioned the electron beam radiation processing facility in 2020.” He said, “It’s a great and historical moment that BD is collaborating with our centre. With this collaboration, we’ll be able to open the doors for other companies and introduce the technology internationally.”

Insights into the MoU

RRCAT has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BD India. Under this first-of-its-kind collaboration in India, RRCAT will deploy its indigenously developed electron beam technology to sterilise BD India’s medical equipment.

Journey from Lab to Land

The technology took around 11 years to get deployed on an industrial scale. Atul Grover, managing director, BD India/South Asia, said, ‘Electron Beam Technology has proven to be safer, more effective and an efficient processing technology for medical devices’.

Nakhe said that, in 2016, the lab version of the technology was launched, but it took us another 6 years to clear all the medically claimed procedures. The e-beam facility is entirely designed and developed by scientist and engineers of RRCAT.