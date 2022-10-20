Indore: 4 offices of Tinu Sanghvi,  Mantri's placed under PO

FP NEWS SERVICE

The Income Tax Department's search operations against builders’ groups Vastu, Shubham

and Laabham concluded on the fifth day on Wednesday with the seizure of a total of Rs 9.5

crore and four offices of these groups placed under Prohibitory Orders (PO) for 60 days.

The search action was launched on Saturday against the promoters of the Vastu Group Tinu

allies Bhupesh Sanghvi, Shubham Group’s Sumit and Satyanaranayn (Pappu) Mantri and

Laabham Group’s Mangal Mantri. Sources informed that the action concluded at all 28

locations on late Wednesday night.

Under the PO these offices will be sealed and officers of the Investigation Wing may reopen

the offices and resume the investigation.

During the operation, the sleuths of the Income Tax Department have been able to find out

concealed lockers in residences and offices. A sum of Rs 9.5 cr in cash has been recovered

along with a documentary trail of jewellery worth Rs 17.5 cr including jewellery that has

been seized. Electronic evidence of over Rs 120 crore land deals in cash has also been found.