Indore: 4 offices of Tinu Sanghvi,  Mantri's placed under PO

The Income Tax Department's search operations against builders’ groups Vastu, Shubham
and Laabham concluded on the fifth day on Wednesday with the seizure of a total of Rs 9.5
crore and four offices of these groups placed under Prohibitory Orders (PO) for 60 days.
The search action was launched on Saturday against the promoters of the Vastu Group Tinu
allies Bhupesh Sanghvi, Shubham Group’s Sumit and Satyanaranayn (Pappu) Mantri and
Laabham Group’s Mangal Mantri. Sources informed that the action concluded at all 28
locations on late Wednesday night.
Under the PO these offices will be sealed and officers of the Investigation Wing may reopen
the offices and resume the investigation.
During the operation, the sleuths of the Income Tax Department have been able to find out
concealed lockers in residences and offices. A sum of Rs 9.5 cr in cash has been recovered
along with a documentary trail of jewellery worth Rs 17.5 cr including jewellery that has
been seized. Electronic evidence of over Rs 120 crore land deals in cash has also been found.
