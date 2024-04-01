Indore: Dutch Couple Gets Back Valuables, Passport Courtesy GRP Constable | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An alert constable played good Samaritan for two foreigners by searching and recovering their purse containing a passport, an expensive mobile phone and other valuables from the railway yard on Saturday. The foreigners had forgotten the items on the train by which they had arrived in the city from Jaipur. The woman and a man along with their Indian friend had come to the city to see the city's famous Gair (Rangpanchami), which may be included in the list of UNESCO’s cultural heritage next year, when the woman had lost her purse in the train.

TI (GRP) Sanjay Shukla informed the Free Press that Will Helms Decross and Derkina Rotters from the Netherlands came to Mumbai with their friend Sharad Goyal. They later went to Jaipur and thereafter came to Indore to see the Gair on Saturday when Derkina forgot her purse containing her passport, a mobile phone and other valuables in the train.

It was only when they reached Goyal’s daughter’s place in Kanadiya area that they realised that the purse was missing. They later reached the GRP police station and lodged a complaint. On the instruction of the senior officers, constable Rajkumar Kaithwas started a search for the purse on the trains. He alerted other employees and reached the railway yard after taking the train number and seat number. Kaithwas found the purse in a coach and returned it safely to the foreign residents.

After seeing their purse, the couple was happy and they thanked TI Shukla and his staff for their swift action to recover the purse. She also tried to give a reward of Rs 25,000 to the TI but he refused to take the reward and said that it was the party of a policeman’s duty to help people.