Indore: Unnatural Sex With 7 Year Old In Banganga, Case Registered Against Tuition Teacher’s Son | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of unnatural sex with a 7.5 year old girl living in Hiranagar area of Indore has come to light on Sunday. On the complaint of the girl's mother, the police have registered a case against the accused under serious charges.

As per the information, the victim’s mother is her single parent. Since her mother had to be at work, the girl stayed at the tuition teacher's house most of the time. The victim lives in Banganga area and before going to work, her mother used to drop the child at the house of her tuition teacher living in Heera Nagar. During this period, the accused allegedly assaulted the girl sexually.

The mother told the police that on March 24, the daughter refused to go to the teacher's house. When the mother asked the reason, the child took the accused's name and said he did bad things to her.

When asked further, she refused to reveal anything and said that the accused has said that if she tells anything to anyone, her mother will die. After the mother assured the girl that nothing like this happens, she said that the accused used to molest her private parts and do many other dirty acts.

Teacher unaware of son’s actions

The victim's mother told the police that the girl has been going to coaching here for two years. During holidays, she used to stay at the teacher's house all the time on coaching. According to the teacher, he was not aware of such actions of his son.