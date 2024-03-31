MP: Retired Home Guard Soldier Found Dead At Home In Gwalior; Police Suspect Minor Granddaughter As Murder 

Representative pic | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a granddaughter (15) allegedly murderd her grandfather (65) in Gwalior. The incident occured on March 25. After dvelling deeper into the case the police have identified the minor granddaughter as the prime-suspect of the murder on Saturday.

According to information, Ramswaroop Rathore, a 65-year-old retired Home Guard soldier, was a resident of village Pandokhar in Datia. He had been staying in Gwalior with his 15-year-old granddaughter. The duo had been seen in the area up till Holi, after which they disappeared, as inofrmed by neighbours.

A day before the death of her grandfather, the granddaughter made a call to her father, Mahesh Rathore in Datia, claiming that her grandfather was being thrashed in a financial dispute. Later on March 28, she made an alarming call to her family and said her grandfather has been killed and she is locked in a dark room.

The family then rushed to Gwalior, and found the elderly’s body locked in a box while the girl was missing. Upon the police's investigation, the granddaughter was discovered hiding on a neighbor’s terrace, after which she was immediately sent to the police station and started to be interrogated.

Police suspect that the girl fed sleeping pills to her grandfather and killed him while he was in deep sleep.

Furthermore, it has come to light that the granddaughter had engaged in a video call with many people on the night before the incident, adding another layer of complexity to the case. Police inquiries have uncovered that the sleeping pills used in the crime were purchased from a nearby pharmacy on March 24th.

Other revelations could be made after the reports of the forensic lab.