 MP: Domestic LPG Cylinder Explodes In Gwalior; 5 Family Members Sustain Severe Burn Injuries
Doctors have stated that their condition is serious and they are currently undergoing intensive treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident of Gwalior, five members of a family were engulfed in flames while cooking food at their residence in Sindhiya Nagar area on Saturday. The victims included two daughters, a son, and their parents. The mishap occurred when a gas cylinder exploded, causing severe burns to all five members of the family.

According to information, the family members were rushed to the hospital where they were admitted in critical condition. Doctors have stated that their condition is serious and they are currently undergoing intensive treatment.

The entire incident has shocked the poeple residing in the same locality . Police are investigating the cause of the explosion. However, they suspect possible gas leakages or other safety lapses as the reason behind the incident. 

The University police station has registered a case in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, doctors are effortlessly working on the treatment of the victims, hoping for quick recovery of the victims. 

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety protocols, especially in household activities involving gas cylinders. The local community has come together to offer support and prayers for the swift recovery of the affected family members.

