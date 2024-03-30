MP: Man Snatches ₹50k From Elderly In Broad Daylight In Gwalior; Case Registered |

Gwalior (Madhya Pardesh): A 70-year-old man was robbed in broad daylight by a youth in Gwalior on Saturady. He was targeted by an assailant who swiftly snatched away his wallet containing ₹50,000. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the Braj Bhog Breakfast Center in the Janakganj police station area.

According to information, the victim was a resident of Sujavaya village in the Tigra police station region. On Saturday, he was present in the market near a snacks store having cash in his wallet.

Suddenly a youth appeared leaving the eldearly startled as the culprit made a quick getaway after slitting his pocket and snatching his wallet away. The elderly man’s distress was visible as he recounted the traumatic incident.

As soon as informed, the Janakganj police immediately registered a case against the unidentified accused and started a thorough investigation into the matter. The police checked all the CCTV footages installed in the market area and have identified the accused. On the basis of the footages the police are searching for the culprit.

Police have also urged the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police whenever noticed. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused responsible for this daylight robbery.