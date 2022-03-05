Indore: Dumper hits two bikes, a car; 1 dead, 7 injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was injured after a truck hit his bike, died during treatment on Friday morning. His relative is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. It is said that a recklessly driven dumper hit two bikes and a car and injured eight people late on Thursday.

According to Rajendra Nagar police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Parmanand (30), a resident of Choithram Mandi area. He along with his relative was returning home on his bike when they were hit by a dumper. After hitting their bike, the dumber hit another bike and a car. After that, , it rammed against a tree on AB Road at around 10.30 pm.

Eight persons including Parmanand were injured in the accident. It is said that his children were waiting for him at home to have dinner together. The police are taking the statements of his relative, who is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. A case has been registered against the dumper driver who is absconding.

In another incident, a car rammed a divider near Rajkumar Bridge late on Thursday. The passersby spotted the car and they informed the police. The airbags were opened but no one was there in the car. Police believed that the car was speeding and it rammed the divider after the driver lost control. The CCTVs of the area are being examined and the car owner was contacted by the police to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.

ALSO READ Indore: MSME minister Sakhlecha to meet industrialist on Saturday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:10 AM IST