Indore: MSME minister Sakhlecha to meet industrialist on Saturday

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Omprakash Sakhlecha, minister of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and science and technology of the State will be in the city on Saturday.

He is reaching at 11.30 am. Minister Sakhlecha will hold a meeting with the investors of the furniture cluster and toy cluster at Akshat Garden located at scheme number 71 at noon.

After this, he will hold discussions with LED manufacturers at the Residency at 3 pm. Women Entrepreneurs Meet organised on the occasion of International Women's Day at SDPS College, Khandwa Road at 5 pm.

On the occasion, various personalities working for the society will also be honoured. Sakhlecha will leave from the city for Bhopal at 8 pm.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:35 PM IST