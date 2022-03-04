e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

Indore: MSME minister Sakhlecha to meet industrialist on Saturday

Minister Sakhlecha will hold a meeting with the investors of the furniture cluster and toy cluster at Akshat Garden located at scheme number 71 at noon.
Staff Reporter
MSME Minister Omprakash Saklecha |

MSME Minister Omprakash Saklecha |

Advertisement

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Omprakash Sakhlecha, minister of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and science and technology of the State will be in the city on Saturday.

He is reaching at 11.30 am. Minister Sakhlecha will hold a meeting with the investors of the furniture cluster and toy cluster at Akshat Garden located at scheme number 71 at noon.

After this, he will hold discussions with LED manufacturers at the Residency at 3 pm. Women Entrepreneurs Meet organised on the occasion of International Women's Day at SDPS College, Khandwa Road at 5 pm.

On the occasion, various personalities working for the society will also be honoured. Sakhlecha will leave from the city for Bhopal at 8 pm.

ALSO READ

Indore: Smart City speeds up work to clear routes for Rangpanchami Ger Indore: Smart City speeds up work to clear routes for Rangpanchami Ger

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Advertisement