Indore: Smart City speeds up work to clear routes for Rangpanchami Ger

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the view of Rangpanchami celebration in the city, smart city has sped up the construction works going on in Khajuri Bazar Area, so that route for Rangpanchami Gers can be cleared.

The smart City officials swung into action after an inspection conducted by district administration and municipal corporation officers along with the public representatives.

"We are trying to complete the construction works in Khajuri Bazar before Rangpanchami celebration, so that routes for Gers can be cleared. The works which will be remaining will be completed after Rangpanchami,” an official of the smart city project, said.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently announced that traditional ger would be taken out on the occasion of Rangpanchami, this year.

Soon after Chouhan’s announcement, the district administration and the municipal corporation swung into action. They have finalised the route for gers after consultation with public representatives.

As per the route finalised, as of now, the gers will start from Tory Corner and will pass through Loharpatti, Itwaria Bazaar, Cloth Market, Gorakund Square and Khajuri Bazaar before reaching Rajwada.

As the construction work of the smart city is underway between Tory Corner and Gorakund Square, this stretch of the route has been skipped.

The gers was banned in 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak. It is being resumed after two years.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:01 PM IST