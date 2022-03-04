Bhopal: Children of divorced couples, Covid orphans need special care, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the country and society have a duty to take care of the children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, he said, something should also be done for the children who suffer emotionally due to divorce between their parents.

The Governor was speaking after inaugurating a two-day ‘National Workshop of State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs) on Contemporary Issues pertaining to Child Rights’ at the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) in the city on Friday.

The workshop is being organised by the National Commission for Protection for Child Rights (NCPCRs). Representatives of child rights commissions from 26 states and union territories are taking part in the meet.

The Governor also advocated inclusion of content on child rights in the curricula of schools.

The agenda for the meet includes drawing up an action plan for combating drug addiction among children. It will also dwell on the ‘Monitoring App for Seamless Inspection (MASI)’, prepared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for the purpose of digital monitoring of more than seven thousand children's homes in the country.

A discussion on publication of handbook on the role of Panchayat Raj Institutions in implementation of Right to Education Act, on the report prepared by the Commission on National Child Labour Project and Special Training Centres to bring children who have left school into the mainstream, child labour, education of children of denotified and nomadic tribes

Among other issues to be discussed are compensation to victims under the POCSO Act and awareness against child sexual abuse would also be discussed. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has prepared a report on Neonatal Intensive Care Units, Paediatric Units, equipment used for the treatment of children, their AMC, number of doctors and nurses etc. will also be discussed with the State Commissions.

The screening of Divyang children across the country, carried out by the National Child Health Programme, a MIS has been prepared to track the equipment, pension etc. available to them, will also be discussed with the state commissions.

Union Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Munjpara Mahendra Bhai was also present.

