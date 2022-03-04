Bhopal: Telecom infrastructure to expand in remote areas

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has decided to amend the policy and guidelines issued in 2019 with the objective of expanding telecommunication infrastructure in remote forest areas and providing easy internet connectivity to the residents there, according to state government officials.

Mobile data connectivity is not available in many areas. Internet and mobile connectivity is essential for activities like education, health, entrance exams, online classes, civic services etc. There are about 1,635 such villages. Many of these villages are located in the forests. With this decision, telecommunication infrastructure will be expanded in the remote forest areas and citizens will be able to get the benefits of various services of the government at a convenient place.

According to the amendment, the telecom service provider will inform the Department of Science and Technology by selecting a suitable place under the forest area. On behalf of Department of Science and Technology, the District Collector will obtain the right of use by submitting an application to the Forest Department for setting up telecommunication infrastructure at the site. After obtaining the right, the licence will be issued to the concerned telecom service provider.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:39 AM IST