Piaggio enters MP market with first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Bhopal

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, has entered another new market this year. Piaggio inaugurated its first electric dealership in Bhopal in presence of Vishvas Sarang, Minister of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, Madhya Pradesh Government and Mr. Devendra Trivedi, Regional Manager PVPL.

This first-of-its-kind experience centre will give customers a platform to access complete range of newly launched FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments.

Key highlights

The new Apé E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.

The passenger vehicle, Apé E-City FX is the most profitable 3-wheeler. Its superior features and comfortable ride ensure higher number of trips and best in class earnings.

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd., said, “We are glad to announce our first electric 3wheeler experience centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The lucrative opportunities shared by the government of Madhya Pradesh with multiple incentives for electric vehicles has boosted the electric vehicle adoption. This also aims in achieving the target of 25 percent of all new vehicle registration to be EV by 2026. Such initiative has created suitable environment for players like us to enter the market. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation and superior range with maximum comfort.”

Speaking on the occasion, Paramjeet Singh Bedi from Bhopal Garage & Service Station said, “Bhopal has been moving towards green mobility at a great pace and with the support of government we expect to make last mile mobility, pollution, and noise free. We are committed to elevating the overall customer experience with the best-in-class services and showcasing products of Apé Electrik range.”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:52 PM IST