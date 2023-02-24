Indore: Dry garbage heap 'fuels' major fire at trenching ground

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in the trenching ground on Thursday. Fire-fighters used more than two lakh litres of water but the fire could not be contained till this report was filed. There were no reports of casualty in the incident. The fire broke out near the bio CNG plant. However, the officials claimed that the bio CNG plan is situated at a distance from the spot and the blaze has been contained.

The thick billowing smoke was seen from about two kilometres away from the spot.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen by locals from the trenching ground around 2 pm after which the fire brigade and the police were informed. Due to the dry garbage, the flames spread fast and hence five fire-tenders were pressed into service.

Fire brigade SI, SN Sharma, said that due to the wind speed, the flame again started spreading. The firefighters were at the spot till late night but the fire could not be controlled completely.

It is said that the bio CNG plant is also situated near the trenching ground. The firefighters first controlled the fire from spreading towards the plant.

Tough call for fire fighters

The fire fighters faced a tough situation carrying water onto the hill as the road was already slippery due to the rescue operation. The fire brigade vehicle reached the hill but the fire-fighters faced difficulty in

obtaining water as the tankers were unable to reach the hill. Later, with the help of JCBs, the tankers were ferried to the height to supply water to the fire fighters.

Fire in auto parts’ shop

Another fire incident happened in an auto parts store in the Bhamori area late on Wednesday.

According to an officer of the fire brigade, more than 1 tank water was used to completely extinguish the flame. No casualty was reported. It is said that the people of the area informed the fire brigade and the police after seeing flames from the shop. The flames were also spreading to adjacent shops but the firefighters managed to contain the flames on time.

