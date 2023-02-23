US Chargé d'Affaires visits IIM-Indore, suggests India's collaborated efforts with White House in research and tech sectors

Prof Prabin Panigrahi, Dean – Faculty, IIM Indore, present vote of thanks to US Chargé d'Affaires to India A. Elizabeth Jones |

Indore: US Chargé d'Affaires to India A. Elizabeth Jones visited IIM-Indore, on Wednesday. She emphasised bilateral relations between US and India.

IIM-Indore Director Prof Himanshu Rai virtually joined the meeting from Cairo as he welcomed Jones to the institute.

Prof Rai highlighted IIM Indore's efforts to identify and address significant national challenges, including income inequality, rural and urban issues, lack of mentorship for entrepreneurs, and environmental concerns.

Jones highlighted the significant role that collaborative efforts between the United States and India could play in contributing to academia and research, noting that cooperation with Indian institutions had consistently yielded fruitful results for the United States of America. Jones cited the upcoming G20 event in India as a promising platform for identifying opportunities for further collaboration and mutual growth between the two nations.

She mentioned a meeting with the Security Advisor of India at the White House, and that the discussion revolved around how both nations should come together and work on areas related to academics, research, and knowledge sharing. “A lot of advancement in collaboration in terms of technology and resource sharing can also be done as has been suggested from the White House”, she said. Ambassador Jones appreciated IIM Indore's interest in identifying potential collaborator institutes from the USA.

The students also got a chance to interact with Jones. She spoke on the topic – 'Bilateral Trade Relations Between the United States and India and the evolving nature of bilateral trade in goods and services between both the nations’.