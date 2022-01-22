Indore: Drunk youth climbs tower, comes down after 2-hrs drama

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man climbed on a tower in Bhamori area under Vijay Nagar police station on Friday noon, high on intoxicants. He stayed there for two hours before he was brought down.

Police said that Kailash Sisodiya climbed on a tower of a mobile network company at around 2 pm and started yelling. The passersby noticed him and informed the police.

Police reached the place and asked him to come down, but it took a lot of persuasion before he agreed.

“He was in an inebriated state due to which he was not able to sense the situation and behaving foolishly. He was yelling and singing songs,”said police official.

“His condition was not well and he was sleepy. He was taken to the hospital for a checkup to ensure that he is not hurt,” said official.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:18 AM IST