Bhopal: Ranveer's ton gets Jehangirabad XI in semis, to play against Malviya Club

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ranveerís century helped Jehangirabad XI reach semifinals of Challengers' Club Cricket tournament, defeating Mahakal Club by seven wickets on Friday, said president of Challengers Sports Society, Pradeep Choudhary. The tournament is being held in the memory of late Ratanlal Choudhary.

Winning the toss, Mahakal Club chose to bat and put up a score of 162 in 20 overs. Hemant contributed 41 runs, Neeraj Manjhi hit 31 while Arvind and Sanju scored 14 and 15 runs each.

Jehangirabad XIís Bobby took three wickets while Rajveer and Ranveer took 2 wickets each. Chasing the score, Jehangirabad XI reached the target within 16.2 overs for the loss of only three wickets.

Ranveer contributed a ton to the chase while Akshay and Ajay gave 23 and 19 runs each to the win. Mahakalís Hemant took two wickets.

Ranveer was awarded the title of the player of the match for his batting and bowling both. The second match of the day was played between Lionsí Club and Malviya Youth Club, which the latter won by five wickets.

Winning the toss, Lionsí Club chose to bat first and put up a score of 145 runs for Malviya Club. Mohit Jhava contributed 31 runs while Bobby hit 29. Malviyaís Ajay and Ratnesh took 3 wickets each while Vicky and Ajay took two wickets each.

Chasing the score, Malviya won the match within 15.5 overs with five wickets still in hand. Lokesh Malviya contributed 58 to the win while Devendra and Yogesh hit 28 and 19 respectively. Lionsí Kartik took two wickets. Ratnesh was awarded the title of the player of the match for his exemplary bowling.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:29 PM IST