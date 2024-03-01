Indore: DRT Passes Attachment Order Of Defaulter’s Property |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An order for attachment of movable property of a defaulter in a 12-year-old NPA account has been passed by Advocate Commissioner Mahesh Pandey, appointed on the orders of recovery officer Vatsalya Kumar of the Court Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Jabalpur. AC Pandey said that firm MS Narayan Export India Pvt.

Limited has taken a loan through a consortium of UCO Bank, PNB Bank and Union Bank. As per the order, the mortgage movable property of the firm owned by Kailash Chandra Garg and Arjun Das Hotwani at Gram Kumhari, Jaora in Ratlam of area 1.65 hectares was attached.

Giving further information, Advocate Commissioner Pandey said that the action has been taken on the orders of the Recovery Officer of DRT Jabalpur against the defaulter who deliberately did not pay the bank money.

On the orders of DRT, action is taken for the attachment and sale of their movable and immovable properties. During the proceedings, advocate commissioner along with ARB branch chief manager Manoj Kumar Soni, Jaora branch manager Ashok Meena and manager Ashish Dwivedi were present on the spot.

Representational photo |

Animal Rights Activists To Demonstrate At Rajwada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Animal rights activists will protest at Rajwada on Saturday to demand ‘Legal Personhood for Animals’. The protest is aimed to demand the government for a revolutionary change to accord personhood status to all animals, recognising their right to live and to safety.

The event will serve as a platform to interact with the public and explaining the dual objectives of advocating for animal personhood and promoting veganism as a social justice movement. ‘By recognising animals as persons, we acknowledge their intrinsic value and take a crucial step towards ending their exploitation,’Durga Balani who is organising the protest said.