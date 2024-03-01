Indore: After 46 Hours, Narmada Pipeline Repaired In Khargone; Tap Water Supply To Resume From Today | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tap water supply will resume in the city from Friday as the pipeline, which burst in Khargone on Tuesday was finally repaired after 46 hours. “The engineers of Pune-based company, which looks after the maintenance of Narmada Phase 3, repaired the pipeline around 6 am on Thursday. Hours after the repair work was over, the water was released from the pumping station in Jalud to overhead water tanks in Indore,” said Narmada Project superintendent engineer Sanjiv Shrivastava.

He stated that the supply will resume from Friday but it will take one more day for the supply to be normal. “Though the supply will resume from Friday, many colonies will receive water with low pressure as all overhead water tanks in the city could not be filled to their capacity. The supply will be normal from Saturday though,” he said.

Read Also Indore-Varanasi Direct Flight From March 31

The pipeline through which water is supplied to Indore and its neighbouring areas had burst in Khargone on Tuesday afternoon after an electrical fault caused allegedly by a squirrel.

While Narmada Phase 1 and 2 pumps were made operational on Tuesday evening itself, the supply could be restored from Phase III after damaged pipeline was repaired on Thursday. For two days, more than 3/4th of the city did not get water through taps due to the mishap in Khargone.

People face trying times due to water shortage

For two days, residents of Indore faced an acute water shortage due to pipeline damage in Khargone. As around 70 overhead water tanks in the city could not be filled due to pipeline bursting, the water could not be supplied through tap in the city on Wednesday and Thursday. Water tanks were rushed to colonies by the Indore Municipal Corporation but they could not ensure supply to all households. The residents had to face acute water shortage. Most of the residents were seen standing in queues at public and private borewells to collect water.