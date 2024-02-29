Indore-Varanasi Direct Flight From March 31

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for flyers and devotees. The city is going to get a direct and daily flight for Varanasi from March 31. The flight will be operated by ndiGo. Ullas Nair of Vistar Travels informed here on Wednesday that the flight will be operated under the summer schedule of the flights operation.

As per schedule, flight 6E-7536 Indore-Varanasi will depart from the city at 8.25 am and reach Varanasi at 10.40 am. In return, flight 6E-7538 will depart from Varanasi at 8.05 pm and reach city at 10.15 pm. Nair said that since inauguration of Vishanath Corridor in Varansai, the demand for a direct flight was consistently coming from devotees and residents of Varanasi.

The flight will provide connectivity to flyers who wish to reach Ayodhya, for which currently there is no direct flight from the city. They can fly upto Varanasi and onward for Ayodhya they can move by road. The airlines has not yet begun booking of tickets.

Hope Mill Parking For District Court To Start Soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new parking area for the vehicles coming to the district court on the land of Hope Textile Mill will become operational from March. The parking space is almost ready. With this, the long-standing problem of parking at the district court would be solved. Parking would be free for lawyers while others will have to pay a parking fee to use the parking space there.

A three-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Principal District Judge BP Sharma and the then former president of Indore Bar Association Gopal Kacholiya and SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar were members of the committee formed to look into this vexed issue.