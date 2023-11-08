Indore: Drones, Hot Air Balloons Banned From Airport, Roadshow Routes

Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the arrival of several VIPs in the next few days, flying of all types of drones/UAVs, hot air balloons and other flying objects in the area around the airport, road show route and event venue has been banned with immediate effect.

According to a press release of the Indore police, All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to arrive in the city on Wednesday. Keeping in view the security category and possible threat to special guests, under the relevant rule and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Commissioner of Police Makrand Deouskar has issued an order that the drones and other flying objects would be restricted within three kilometres of radius of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, main event venue (Baneshwar Kund, Banganga Naka) on both sides of the roadshow route (Scheme No. 155 from Nandbagh to Kushwaha Nagar intersection via Banganga Naka). This place is declared as a Red Zone/No Flying Zone.

This order will be effective from 07/11/2023 to 08/11/2023. If any violation of this order is found, action will be taken against the relevant person under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections and the Act. Commercial flights will be exempted from following this restrictive order.

