DSP Umakant Chowdhary Made Nodal Officer Election Cell Indore Rural

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DSP Umakant Chowdhary has been appointed as the nodal officer of election cell, Indore rural. Normally, a nodal officer is of the rank of additional SP, but Chowdhary is the only DSP to hold this position in the current election.

The election cell of Indore rural comprises a team of 18 police officials led by Chowdhary. This cell will work under the guidance of SP (rural) Sunil Mehta and provide daily law and order action and seizure (Election Seizure Management System) reports that will be uploaded on the election commission portal.

The cell will maintain constant communication with the Police Headquarters in Bhopal, updating them on daily activities in the area.

The election cell will also collaborate with officials from the inter-district checkpoint, the checking team, and the flying squad team. The election cell consists of reserve inspector Yogendra Singh Bhati, inspector Lokendra Singh Hihor, inspector Amit Bhabhor, inspector Vijay Singh Sisodiya, Subedar Manoj Solanki, SI Anil Chakre, SI Rajesh Singh Chauhan, ASI Surendra Rajawat, ASI Nitin Patil, head constable Vishwaswaroop Gaur, head constable Sumit Joshi, head constable Vijay Yadav, head constable Devendra Pagare, constable Kedar Chowdhary, woman constable Nishipriya, constable Prem Singh and constable Praveen Jat.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)