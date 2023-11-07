Indore: Customs Seizes ₹11.91L Gold Hidden In Rectum Of A Passenger From Sharjah

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Customs officials intercepted a smuggler at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and succeeded in seizing 235 foreign-origin gold paste from the rectum and clothes of a smuggler who arrived on a flight from Sharjah.

On the basis of specific intelligence, a male passenger from Amroha district of UP was intercepted arriving from Sharjah to the city by Air India Express flight IX 256 on Monday. The passenger had concealed the gold paste in capsule form inside the rectum weighing 72.00 gm and 162.80 gold paste inside the customised Payjama lace (nara). The total recovery of foreign-origin gold is 234.8 gm having an assessable value of Rs 11.91 lakh.

The gold has been seized by the Customs Department’s Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU), from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport under the Customs Act. Further investigation is in progress.

