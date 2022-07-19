Indore: Drive against cars with black films on windows

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Traffic Police, on Monday, conducted a strict drive against cars with black films on their windows. The police imposed fineS on over 626 vehicles for violation of the rule.

Police officials said that traffic police teams were continuously taking effective action for better traffic management in the city. The cops not only imposed fines for black film pasted on the windows of cars, but also removed the black films on the spot.

Action was taken by various traffic police teams on 626 such cars and jeeps whose windows had black films pasted on them.

Assistant commissioner of police Ajit Singh Chauhan and his team, at the Lavkush intersection at Bada Ganpati Square, explained the rules and regulations to the drivers of the vehicles that had black films on the windowpanes and got the films removed from the mirrors on the spot.

